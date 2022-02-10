SEC Seeks To Kill Rules That Could Limit Tipster Award Sizes

By Al Barbarino (February 10, 2022, 6:02 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proposed changes Thursday that would reverse controversial amendments to its whistleblower program rules, including one that would have allowed the agency to limit the size of large award payouts. Critics had claimed that two amendments included in a September 2020 whistleblower rulemaking would discourage tipsters from coming forward, and SEC Chair Gary Gensler had previously enlisted his staff to look into the matter. On Thursday, Gensler said in a statement that the proposed changes "would help ensure that whistleblowers are both incentivized and appropriately rewarded for their efforts in reporting potential violations of the law...

