SEC Wants Big Investors To Disclose Positions Faster

By Tom Zanki (February 10, 2022, 9:49 PM EST) -- A divided U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday proposed shortening the deadline for large investors to disclose stakes in a company, a measure that could disseminate potentially market-moving information more quickly to the public. The SEC is seeking to require those who acquire at least 5% of a company to report their position within five days, or half the existing requirement. The agency would also require that amendments to such filings, known as 13D filings, be made within one business day. Congress in 1968 required 13D filings to make the public aware of large shareholders' ability to control a company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS