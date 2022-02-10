Expert Report Defects Doom Pa. Patient Death Suit

By Y. Peter Kang (February 10, 2022, 7:11 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court on Thursday affirmed the dismissal of a medical malpractice suit blaming two doctors and others for causing a patient's death, rejecting an estate administrator's argument that defects in the required "certificates of merit" she submitted were due to clerical errors. A three-judge Superior Court panel upheld the dismissal of a suit seeking to hold Drs. Suzanne Ellwanger Adam and Barbara Ann Hoffer, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Reading LLC and St. Joseph Health Network liable for the death of Robert E. Monger due to unspecified medical negligence. Estate administrator Florence R. Monger filed the suit in September...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS