Pa. Attorney Pleads Guilty To $240K Client Fraud

By PJ D'Annunzio (February 10, 2022, 6:28 PM EST) -- A central Pennsylvania attorney and former county prosecutor has pled guilty to charges related to the misappropriation of more than $240,000 of client funds, the U.S. attorney's office in Harrisburg said Thursday. John William "JW" Eddy, 39, of Uniontown, entered his guilty plea to one count of wire fraud before U.S. District Judge Sylvia Rambo on Wednesday. He faces a possible maximum of 20 years in prison. Steven Townsend, Eddy's attorney and former law partner at Eddy Townsend Gravina & Bendik, did not respond to requests for comment. Federal prosecutors said in a statement Thursday that from 2016 to 2020, Eddy...

