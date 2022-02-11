Career Prosecutor Tapped As Acting DOJ Antitrust Deputy

By Bryan Koenig (February 11, 2022, 9:05 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division has announced that veteran prosecutor Carol Sipperly has been selected to lead the unit's litigation efforts in both civil and criminal matters as acting deputy assistant attorney general. Sipperly's elevation from acting co-director of criminal litigation fills the third of six spots for deputies under Assistant Attorney General for Antitrust Jonathan Kanter, behind Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Doha G. Mekki and Deputy Assistant Attorney General Richard A. Powers. It's an extraordinarily busy time for antitrust enforcement, as the division sues Google for allegedly monopolizing search and search advertising and as the enforcer pursues...

