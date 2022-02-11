Record Labels Win $83M Russian 'Stream-Ripping' Sites Suit

By Dorothy Atkins (February 11, 2022, 5:18 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge Thursday awarded $82.9 million in statutory damages to a dozen record labels, including Warner Bros. Records Inc. and Sony Music Entertainment, in a copyright suit that was revived by the Fourth Circuit against the Russian owner of two popular "stream-ripping" music piracy sites. In a three-page order, U.S. District Judge Claude M. Hilton adopted a magistrate judge's December recommendation to award the record companies $82.9 million in statutory damages, plus attorney fees and costs despite objections by defendant Russian website owner Tofig Kurbanov. Judge Hilton said the magistrate judge's findings are "neither clearly erroneous nor contrary to...

