SEC Says Firm's Shariah-Compliant Pledge Misled Clients

By Al Barbarino (February 10, 2022, 8:35 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Thursday that a New York-based robo-adviser claimed to be compliant with Shariah, or Islamic, law but didn't have policies and procedures in place to back it up, hitting the firm with a $300,000 fine and requiring a revamp of its compliance program through an independent monitor. Wahed Invest claimed on its website and other marketing materials that it provided Shariah law-compliant advisory services, including an "income purification process" to screen for investments tied to gambling, alcohol and other vices deemed to veer from Islamic law, but the firm didn't have written policies and procedures in place...

