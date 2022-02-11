Sidley Austin Nabs Antitrust Expert From Kirkland & Ellis

By Jack Rodgers (February 11, 2022, 4:34 PM EST) -- A career antitrust attorney who previously served as the deputy director of the Federal Trade Commission's competition bureau will join Sidley Austin's Dallas and Washington, D.C., offices, the firm announced Thursday. Sean Royall makes the jump from Kirkland & Ellis LLP, where he worked as a partner in its antitrust and competition practice, the firm said. He joins Sidley Austin as a partner and will co-lead the firm's practices in antitrust and consumer protection litigation and investigations. Royall joined Kirkland & Ellis in 2019 from Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP. He has represented a number of high-profile clients in notable antitrust...

