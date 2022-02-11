Fired Atty Says Bias Suit Strong Enough To Proceed

By PJ D'Annunzio (February 11, 2022, 3:04 PM EST) -- A Philadelphia-area attorney suing Stern & Eisenberg PC for discrimination asked a federal judge to ignore her ex-employer's request to dismiss claims accusing it of age, gender, disability and sexual orientation bias, arguing that its motion to dismiss raises points that aren't relevant at the early stages of litigation. In her response filed Thursday to the firm's motion to dismiss, Rebecca Field Emerson, 62, said that the firm's position that she failed to state claims related to allegations that she was laid off because she is a lesbian, older and has hypertension would become relevant only at the summary judgment phase...

