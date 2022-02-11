Boardwalk Tells NJ Court Loss Of Functionality Is Covered

By Ben Zigterman (February 11, 2022, 4:21 PM EST) -- The company that owns a popular New Jersey boardwalk told a state appellate court that its coverage suit was incorrectly dismissed, arguing that COVID-19 rendered its property unsafe and unusable. Jenkinson's Boardwalk in New Jersey says its insurance provides coverage for the shutdown caused by the coronavirus and its lawsuit was incorrectly dismissed. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) In a reply Thursday to the insurers' briefs, Jenkinson's Boardwalk urged the Superior Court Appellate Division to follow its 2009 decision in Wakefern Food Corp. v. Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co. In Wakefern, the panel ruled that a group of supermarkets' losses during a power outage should...

