Recent Rulings Show Lawyer Criticism Of Judges Is Perilous

By John Harris (February 16, 2022, 11:44 AM EST) -- There are times in most lawyers' careers when they encounter judges who outrage them. They may believe the judge's rulings are profoundly wrong. They may believe the judge's political or personal views have infected the process. Or they may believe the judge is so partial to an opposing party or counsel, or so hostile to the lawyer or the lawyer's client, as to create the proverbial kangaroo court. In each case, the lawyer is confronted with the question of what — if anything — they can or should do about it. This article considers the professional consequences that may befall lawyers...

