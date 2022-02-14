Federal Probe Signals Scrutiny Of Crypto's Enviro Impacts

By Jeffrey Kelly and Jeffrey Joseph (February 14, 2022, 6:00 PM EST) -- The development of cryptocurrency and other popular blockchain applications has captured the attention of energy and environmental policymakers, global economists, and renewables industry players. Even as cryptocurrency valuations have slid from their all-time highs, the promise of these digital assets, and the infrastructure being developed to support them, has been transformative. As with most emerging technologies, policymakers are still exploring the best approaches to regulating these new digital assets and business models. Questions about consumer protection, security and the applicability of existing laws are to be expected. However, the environmental impact of these energy-intensive technologies and practices has prompted considerable study...

