Copied Metadata Not Enough To Remove Metals Case Judge

By Matthew Santoni (February 11, 2022, 12:46 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge said copied "author" metadata on several of her opinions in a trade secrets case was not indicative of anyone else writing for her, and she declined to recuse herself at the request of the aluminum companies that had brought the case. U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti said Arconic Corp. and Howmet Aerospace's motion to recuse her and vacate several of her rulings was unwarranted, since her use of older opinions on the case as a starting point was the true cause of another judge's clerk being listed as the "author" in the file data for several...

