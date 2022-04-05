BREAKING: Senate Confirms Vidal For USPTO Director

By Dani Kass (April 5, 2022, 8:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed Kathi Vidal to lead the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, making her the second woman to head the agency with congressional approval. The Senate voted in favor of the former Winston & Strawn LLP litigator, who will be filling a seat that's been empty for more than a year. Her predecessor, Andrei Iancu, resigned in January 2020, and Drew Hirshfeld, the commissioner for patents, has been handling the director duties in the interim. "Congratulations Kathi Vidal on your confirmation," Iancu said in a statement Tuesday. "The USPTO is in excellent hands with you in the lead. Your...

