Gov't Closes Fake PPE Cos. For Defrauding Relief Scheme

By Christopher Crosby (February 11, 2022, 3:39 PM GMT) -- An English court has closed two sham companies accused of swindling £180,000 ($245,000) from the taxpayer by falsely claiming to have supplied personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic. CK Sales Ltd. and Lambden Smart Solutions Ltd. were wound up by a High Court judge after an investigation revealed they had received grants and loans from local councils desperate for protective equipment at the start of the coronavirus outbreak. An investigation by the Insolvency Service found no evidence that either company, both registered in Manchester in northwest England, had ever conducted business, let alone supply PPE equipment, the government agency said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS