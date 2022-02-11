Tax Pro's Wife Says She Denies Link To Missing Castle Money

By Christopher Crosby (February 11, 2022, 5:14 PM GMT) -- A lawyer for the wife of a former tax lawyer jailed for misleading a court urged a judge on Friday not to confuse her with her husband as a property developer traces a missing $9 million payment for a Scottish castle. Ali Reza Sinai said the court should not automatically associate Karen Jones with her husband, Stephen Jones, a former partner with law firm Jirehouse Partners LLP, who is accused of misappropriating a property developer's money that had been earmarked to buy Taymouth Castle in the Highlands. A High Court Judge jailed Stephen Jones for 14 months in 2019 after finding...

