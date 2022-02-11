FCA Proposes Rules For Pensions Providers On 'Dashboards'

By Martin Croucher (February 11, 2022, 3:17 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has outlined rules for pension providers that will guide how they upload customers' data to new online portals, which are being introduced to help Britons maintain control over their savings pots. The FCA launched a consultation on Friday on the rules, which include a timetable setting out when providers of personal pensions will be required to file data about their customers to the new online dashboards, as the program refers to the portals. The measures will require parts of the retirement sector regulated by the FCA to upload data about their savers and investors to the service...

