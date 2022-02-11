Allen & Overy-Led FNZ Tops $20B In Value After Funding

By McCord Pagan (February 11, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Wealth management platform provider FNZ, guided by Allen & Overy, said Friday it is now valued at over $20 billion following an investment by the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Gibson Dunn-led Motive Partners. FNZ said in a statement that the $1.4 billion funding — $1.1 billion of which is coming from CPP Investments — will be used for research and development and driving its growth. In the last five years, FNZ's assets under administration have grown from $212 billion to over $1.5 trillion, it said. "Our growth trajectory shows no signs of slowing down, and we are delighted to welcome CPP...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS