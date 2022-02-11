Syniverse Still Has $750M Partnership After Failed SPAC Deal

By Madeline Lyskawa (February 11, 2022, 6:31 PM EST) -- Telecommunications software provider Syniverse said Friday it is focusing on moving forward with its partnership with Twilio, days after a planned $2.85 billion de-SPAC deal fell apart due to market turbulence. The partnership, which was previously announced last year, plans for leading cloud communications platform Twilio to invest up to $750 million and become a significant minority owner in Syniverse. Private equity firm The Carlyle Group will remain as Syniverse's majority owner. The company's renewed emphasis on its partnership with Twilio, however, comes on the heels of its failed de-SPAC deal, which was originally announced in August and set up Syniverse...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS