Insurer Wins Suit Against Ex-Partner Over Trade Secrets

By Silvia Martelli (February 11, 2022, 3:46 PM GMT) -- An insurer has won its High Court claim alleging that its former partner committed a flagrant breach of fiduciary duty when it used some of its confidential information to set up a competing business. A High Court judge has ruled that Marshmallow stole confidential information used to price policies to set up its own rival insurance arm. (iStock.com/Cristian Mircea Balate) Judge Anthony Mann ruled on Friday that Marshmallow Financial Services stole confidential information used to price motor and rate insurance policies to set up its own rival insurance arm. The court said that damages would be left to a separate inquiry. Mulsanne...

