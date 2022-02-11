NJ Beats Appeals Over Corrections Officer Vaccine Mandate

By Bill Wichert (February 11, 2022, 5:17 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Friday shot down police unions' challenges to Gov. Phil Murphy's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for corrections officers, ruling in a published opinion that the governor was authorized to take what the panel viewed as a "rational" step to curb the spread of the virus. In a sweeping ruling that alluded to President John F. Kennedy and Stanley Kubrick's "Dr. Strangelove" film, the panel dismissed appeals from the New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association and the New Jersey Superior Law Enforcement Association, or SOA, challenging an executive order issued by Murphy last month. Murphy was permitted...

