FTC No Longer Pressing For Caris Docs In Illumina Case

By Christopher Cole (February 11, 2022, 6:03 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Friday granted the Federal Trade Commission's request to put on ice a lawsuit the agency filed demanding that Caris Life Sciences comply with subpoenas in the FTC's challenge to the planned merger of biotech firms Illumina and Grail. U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon issued a minute order agreeing to an FTC motion, filed the day before, to stay the proceedings related to enforcement of two subpoenas that Illumina filed as part of its defense of the merger. Caris has argued the subpoenas are overly broad and would force the biopharma company to unnecessarily disclose trade...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS