Health Hires: Reed Smith, McGuireWoods

By Adam Lidgett (February 11, 2022, 5:15 PM EST) -- Reed Smith has beefed up its bench of life sciences partners with an addition from DLA Piper, while McGuireWoods has added to its roster of partners with a health industry deals pro, headlining Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. Reed Smith LLP Rebecca Jones McKnight Rebecca Jones McKnight has made the move to Reed Smith in its Austin, Texas, office, according to a Feb. 8 announcement. "The history of the Reed Smith's brand in health care and life sciences, as well as clear intentionality in the growth of that practice, are among the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS