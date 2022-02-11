Sens. Want Action On Electrical Steel National Security Threat

By Jennifer Doherty (February 11, 2022, 7:23 PM EST) -- Three senators from Rust Belt states renewed their call to bolster U.S. electrical steel production as a matter of national security, urging the secretary of Commerce and the U.S. trade representative to take action to increase exports to Mexico and Canada. In a letter on Thursday, Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Bob Casey, D-Pa., emphasized their ongoing concerns over the potential loss of the country's last-remaining producer of grain-oriented electrical steel, or GOES, a material used to make transformers and large generators. "As Senators representing the communities where the last American GOES is made, we have raised, for...

