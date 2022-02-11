DC Circ. Affirms FCC's Expanded Wireless Antenna Rules

By Kelcee Griffis (February 11, 2022, 4:29 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit upheld a Federal Communications Commission policy that allows commercial wireless internet antennas in residential areas, ruling Friday that the agency appropriately relied on its own prior findings that refuted health concerns about the proliferation of antennas. Despite claims from a nonprofit and several individuals that the rules will unnecessarily sicken residents who are sensitive to wireless radiation, the court said that the FCC sufficiently backed up the rule change by citing a 2019 agency decision that found "no need to implement stricter exposure limits" to protect people from the newest generation of wireless signals. "Ordinarily, an agency may...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS