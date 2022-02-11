Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DC Circ. Affirms FCC's Expanded Wireless Antenna Rules

By Kelcee Griffis (February 11, 2022, 4:29 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit upheld a Federal Communications Commission policy that allows commercial wireless internet antennas in residential areas, ruling Friday that the agency appropriately relied on its own prior findings that refuted health concerns about the proliferation of antennas.

Despite claims from a nonprofit and several individuals that the rules will unnecessarily sicken residents who are sensitive to wireless radiation, the court said that the FCC sufficiently backed up the rule change by citing a 2019 agency decision that found "no need to implement stricter exposure limits" to protect people from the newest generation of wireless signals.

"Ordinarily, an agency may...

