UK Watchdog Clears Sony's Music Label Deal After Hard Look

By Matthew Perlman (February 11, 2022, 5:02 PM EST) -- U.K. enforcers gave a green light to Sony Group Corp.'s completed purchase of music label and distributor AWAL after an in-depth investigation found the deal is not likely to hurt competition for music distribution or the representation of artists in the U.K. The Competition and Markets Authority said in a statement on Friday it provisionally cleared the move after its so-called Phase 2 inquiry showed, despite its initial findings, that there's sufficient competition from other providers of distribution services for both emerging artists and more established acts. "The deal is not likely to affect competition in a way that will reduce...

