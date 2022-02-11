Texas '8 Corners' Ruling Adds Wrinkle To Coverage Fights

By Angela Childers (February 11, 2022, 8:27 PM EST) -- Lone Star State courts can look beyond policy language in insurance coverage disputes under some conditions, the Texas Supreme Court held Friday, in a decision that reshapes the state's duty-to-defend analysis. However, the justices held that this "extrinsic evidence" exception did not apply in another insurance dispute decided the same day. The Texas Supreme Court held Friday that courts can look beyond policy language in insurance coverage disputes under some conditions. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher) The justices heard oral arguments in the two cases in September to determine whether the state could deviate from the so-called "eight-corners rule," whereby the court...

