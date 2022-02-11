Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Texas '8 Corners' Ruling Adds Wrinkle To Coverage Fights

By Angela Childers (February 11, 2022, 8:27 PM EST) -- Lone Star State courts can look beyond policy language in insurance coverage disputes under some conditions, the Texas Supreme Court held Friday, in a decision that reshapes the state's duty-to-defend analysis. However, the justices held that this "extrinsic evidence" exception did not apply in another insurance dispute decided the same day. 

The Texas Supreme Court held Friday that courts can look beyond policy language in insurance coverage disputes under some conditions. (AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher)

The justices heard oral arguments in the two cases in September to determine whether the state could deviate from the so-called "eight-corners rule," whereby the court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!