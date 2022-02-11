Technology Company Loses Bid To Cancel Patent Reviews

By Adam Lidgett (February 11, 2022, 8:42 PM EST) -- A company that called the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's policies a "Kafkaesque nightmare" for inventors has lost its bid to have the Federal Circuit overturn the board's decisions to review its patents in a dispute with giants like Google and Twitter. A three-judge circuit panel on Friday rejected a mandamus petition from B.E. Technology that argued that the PTAB has numerous unconstitutional policies that make it "so profoundly unfair and biased against independent inventors that B.E. doesn't stand a chance at a fair trial against its 'Big Tech' adversaries." The panel said B.E. didn't meet the right conditions for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS