Barclay Damon Lands Tax Partner From Hodgson Russ

By David Hansen (February 15, 2022, 6:22 PM EST) -- Barclay Damon has acquired a former partner at Hodgson Russ with experience in tax and transactional matters for its Buffalo, N.Y., office, the firm announced. Andy Oppenheimer, an attorney with a practice focusing on cross-border and domestic tax and corporate matters that involve partnerships, limited liability companies and corporations, will join the Buffalo office as a partner, Barclay said in a news release on Feb. 10. "The addition of Andy to our team of tax and corporate attorneys allows Barclay Damon to continue its strategic growth in the region, while providing attorneys in our expanding major market offices the opportunity to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS