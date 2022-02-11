Ex-CFO Convicted, CEO Cleared In IT Biz Market Abuse Case

By Richard Crump (February 11, 2022, 8:01 PM GMT) -- A London jury on Friday convicted Redcentric PLC's former chief financial officer, Timothy Coleman, for misleading investors about the IT company's assets and debts but acquitted ex-Chief Executive Fraser Fisher on all charges. Coleman, 57, was found guilty on two counts of making false or misleading statements and three counts of false accounting that caused the company to overstate its cash and understate its debts in stock market announcements, the Financial Conduct Authority said. The jury cleared Fisher, 51, of two counts of making a false or misleading statement. A third defendant, former Redentric Finance Director Estelle Croft, 49, pled guilty before...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS