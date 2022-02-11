Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Del. Court Sends CFPB's Student Loan Trust Suit To 3rd Circ.

By Jon Hill (February 11, 2022, 8:17 PM EST) -- A Consumer Financial Protection Bureau debt collection practices suit against a group of Delaware student loan trusts is headed to the Third Circuit after a federal judge ruled Friday to certify key questions about the case's continued viability for an immediate appeal.

The 2017 suit, which targets the National Collegiate Student Loan Trusts, a collection of 15 pre-2008 trusts created to securitize roughly $12 billion in private student loans, was previously greenlit to proceed in Delaware district court by U.S. Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas, who is sitting by designation.

That ruling came in December, with Judge Bibas concluding that the trusts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!