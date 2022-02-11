Del. Court Sends CFPB's Student Loan Trust Suit To 3rd Circ.

By Jon Hill (February 11, 2022, 8:17 PM EST) -- A Consumer Financial Protection Bureau debt collection practices suit against a group of Delaware student loan trusts is headed to the Third Circuit after a federal judge ruled Friday to certify key questions about the case's continued viability for an immediate appeal. The 2017 suit, which targets the National Collegiate Student Loan Trusts, a collection of 15 pre-2008 trusts created to securitize roughly $12 billion in private student loans, was previously greenlit to proceed in Delaware district court by U.S. Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas, who is sitting by designation. That ruling came in December, with Judge Bibas concluding that the trusts...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS