Solar Panel Importer Assails Time Bounds In Duty Revocation

By Jennifer Doherty (February 11, 2022, 5:35 PM EST) -- An importer of small solar panels from China is taking the U.S. government to court over an order the company says vacated duties, but left dozens of importers' shipments in indefinite customs limbo, according to its Friday complaint in the U.S. Court of International Trade. Source Global PBC won revocation of anti-dumping and countervailing duties on off-grid, small portable crystalline silicon photovoltaic panels last year. The U.S. Department of Commerce agreed to free the products from broader solar panel levies in place since 2012 after Source Global and other companies demonstrated that domestic manufacturers did not oppose the imports. However, Commerce only...

