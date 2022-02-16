Ex-Employees Fight Broker Over Noncompete Clause

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (February 16, 2022, 5:05 PM GMT) -- Two former employees of London Belgravia Brokers Ltd. have hit back at a lawsuit filed by the insurance specialist accusing them of breaching their contract when they set up a new firm, arguing that any non-compete clauses were unenforceable. Jack Bristow and John Leadsom told the High Court in a defense filing that they are not liable to pay damages to their former employer after they left the business and set up two competing firms. The former employees told the court in a defense, filed on Feb. 3 and now made public, that they had not breached any non-compete clauses in their...

