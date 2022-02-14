Ky. Hospital Can't Escape Death Suit Over Wrong CT Scan

By Mike Curley (February 14, 2022, 1:40 PM EST) -- The Kentucky Court of Appeals has revived a suit against Saint Joseph Health System Inc. in a suit alleging that its doctors failed to perform the right type of CT scan on a patient and missed a condition that led to his death, saying there's still a question as to whether the hospital can be held liable. In an unpublished opinion Friday, the three-judge panel reversed a summary judgment that freed the hospital from the suit by the estate of Lonnie Baker, administered by Casey Kuffner, saying there was no inconsistency in the estate's experts' opinions that warranted handing the win...

