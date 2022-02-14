Texas Tax Talk: Comptroller Appeals May Fuel Litigation

By Matthew Larsen, Renn Neilson and Ben Geslison (February 14, 2022, 2:29 PM EST) -- In an ambitious push to advance aggressive positions on several state tax issues, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is the petitioner in at least four new cases in the Texas Supreme Court's current term. In each case, the comptroller is seeking to overturn an appellate court decision that thwarted an attempt to impose extrastatutory requirements for tax exemptions or otherwise advance an especially assertive interpretation of the state's tax laws. The Texas Supreme Court has not shied away from tax cases in recent terms and has granted review already in one of these cases. So, in at least one case, and perhaps...

