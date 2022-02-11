NAFTA Panelist Slams Amici Exclusion In Mexico Mining Row

By Victoria McKenzie (February 11, 2022, 8:38 PM EST) -- A NAFTA tribunal panelist has criticized his cohorts' "regrettable" decision to bar local community and environmental advocates from weighing in on an investor dispute against Mexico over a canceled seabed mining project. In an order docketed by the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes on Tuesday, British-French author and attorney Philippe Sands dissented with the panel majority's finding that the groups lacked an interest in the dispute and could not assist the tribunal on any legal or factual issue. According to Sands, the tribunal's decision "fails to recognize or take account of the broader impacts of investment treaty arbitration," including...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS