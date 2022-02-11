Ga. Chief Justice To Leave Court In July In Surprise Move

By Rosie Manins (February 11, 2022, 4:31 PM EST) -- Georgia's top judge unexpectedly resigned Friday, telling Gov. Brian Kemp in a letter he wants to spend more time with his family and start a new chapter in his legal career once his court's next term is over. Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice David E. Nahmias, who became the state's top judge this past July, said he plans to finish work on July 17, the last day of the court's next term. Justice Nahmias resigned just hours after chairing a meeting of the Judicial Council of Georgia, in which he was praised by many of the members for his first State...

