FINRA Fines Ex-Interactive Brokers CCO Over AML Lapses

By Al Barbarino (February 11, 2022, 9:38 PM EST) -- The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority levied a $25,000 fine and two-month ban against an ex-Interactive Brokers chief compliance officer on Friday, alleging the compliance industry veteran failed to keep the Connecticut-based broker-dealer's anti-money laundering program up to snuff for a more than five-year period. As Interactive Brokers' AML compliance officer from July 2006 through August 2018, Arnold Feist had "full responsibility" over the day-to-day operations of the firm's AML program, oversight of analysts and the review of monthly surveillance reports, according to FINRA. But between January 2013 and August 2018, Feist failed to maintain and monitor a "reasonably designed" AML program, failing to "meaningfully...

