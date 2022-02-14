Alto Maipo Lenders Object To Extra Ch. 11 Challenge Time

By Isaac Monterose (February 14, 2022, 6:22 PM EST) -- Senior lenders in an affiliate of a Chilean hydroproject's Chapter 11 case objected to 60 days of extra time being given to unsecured creditors challenging the debtor's claims, arguing that the extension being granted after the previous challenge period expired would be something "no bankruptcy court has ever done." In a 14-page objection filed on Friday, a group of prepetition bank lenders, who hold more than $2 billion of Alto Maipo Delaware LLC's debt, told a Delaware bankruptcy court that granting the extension would result in a more than 130-day challenge period even though the challenge period expired earlier this year....

