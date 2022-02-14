BMW Suit Alleging Sales Incentives Faces Trimming

By Hannah Albarazi (February 14, 2022, 5:11 PM EST) -- A Florida federal magistrate judge Friday recommended trimming a lawsuit brought by two car dealerships alleging BMW of North America engaged in coercive and unlawful business practices, saying there's no evidence that the BMW dealer agreements imposed a used vehicles sales quota. U.S. Magistrate Judge Alicia M. Otazo-Reyes recommended that U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles shave down claims in a 2017 lawsuit brought against BMW NA by two South Florida auto dealerships owned by billionaire Norman Braman while also recommending that the district judge grant in full Braman's bid for summary judgment regarding a counterclaim. The Braman-owned dealerships claim that...

