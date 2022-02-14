Indie Publisher Takes Copyright Office Fight To DC Circ.

By Andrew Karpan (February 14, 2022, 6:07 PM EST) -- A niche publisher of gothic literature has taken its legal fight with the U.S. Copyright Office to the D.C. Circuit, saying an obscure law that still requires publishers to submit physical copies of all publications to the office or risk of thousands of dollars in fines is unconstitutional. The publisher is Valancourt Books LLC, a Virginia-based business that specializes in selling previously out-of-print novels, like the 1795 literary debut of Francis Lathom, "The Castle of Ollada," as well as underground fiction from gothic-informed gay novelists that came out centuries later, such as the works of James Purdy. Valancourt is fighting a...

