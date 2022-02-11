Fla. Man Gets 5 Years For Death Threats To Federal Judge

By Nathan Hale (February 11, 2022, 9:20 PM EST) -- A St. Lucie County, Florida, man was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for making death threats to a federal magistrate judge based in the Southern District of Florida. The sentencing follows Lawrence F. Curtin's conviction after a two-day jury trial in November on charges that he delivered threatening communications to U.S. Magistrate Judge Shaniek Maynard after she issued a report in August 2020 recommending the dismissal of a civil suit he filed. U.S. District Judge William F. Jung of the Middle District of Florida handed down the sentence to Curtin, 73, at a hearing in Tampa, where the trial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS