Brit Says UAE Lender Must Secure Release From Debtors' Jail

By Christopher Crosby (February 14, 2022, 1:23 PM GMT) -- A "destitute" British businessman incarcerated in a Dubai debtors' prison implored a London court on Monday to help secure his release by forcing a Middle Eastern lender to admit it has waived his $431 million debt. A lawyer for Charles Ridley asked a High Court judge to order Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC to help ensure his release after more than a decade in prison following his conviction for bribery and illegally obtaining a bank loan in 2011. The developer had been due for release in 2016, but the bank successfully had him incarcerated for 20 more years under a law in Dubai,...

