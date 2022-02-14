Soccer Wife Suffers Blow In Libel Case Over Instagram Post

By Joanne Faulkner (February 14, 2022, 4:57 PM GMT) -- The wife of former England star Wayne Rooney failed to win permission on Monday to bring a claim against Rebekah Vardy's agent in an ongoing libel battle between the soccer players' wives over an Instagram post. Coleen Rooney had asked for a claim against Caroline Watt for misuse of private information to be added to the libel claim during a two-day High Court hearing last week. But the application was refused by Judge Karen Steyn, who ruled that Rooney had made the request too late. She concluded that allowing it would delay the main trial. Vardy — who is married to...

