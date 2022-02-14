Cannabis Services Biz Valued At $327M In Go-Public Deal

By McCord Pagan (February 14, 2022, 2:42 PM EST) -- Cannabis financial services business Safe Harbor Financial said Monday it's going public through a deal with blank-check company Northern Lights in a transaction valuing the combined entity at $327 million, with help from Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP. As part of the deal, special-purpose acquisition company Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. is acquiring Safe Harbor from Partner Colorado Credit Union for $185 million in cash and stock, and the deal will provide up to $107 million in gross proceeds, according to a joint statement. "Through the SPAC transaction, we believe Safe Harbor will be well-positioned to expand its suite of financial...

