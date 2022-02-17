Japan's Kirin Says It Will Exit Myanmar Joint Venture By June

By Victoria McKenzie (February 17, 2022, 7:57 PM EST) -- Japanese beverage giant Kirin Holdings has announced that it will make a quick exit from its joint venture in Myanmar, explaining that terminating the relationship through arbitration proceedings in Singapore would be difficult. Kirin, which owns the San Miguel, Fat Tire and Lion brands, said its board made the decision Monday to make an urgent withdrawal from its brewery venture with Myanma Economic Holdings PLC, just three months after initiating wind-down proceedings at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre. According to a press release, the company has "committed to end the matter by June." Since denouncing the February 2021 military coup in...

