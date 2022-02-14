Briton Accuses US Of Entrapment In $150M Wire Fraud Case

By Richard Crump (February 14, 2022, 5:41 PM GMT) -- A British businessman urged a court on Monday to block his extradition to America over a $150 million wire fraud conspiracy conviction, arguing that he was entrapped in a sting operation orchestrated by U.S. authorities. A lawyer for Paul Ubsdell has asked Westminster Magistrates' Court to block his extradition to the U.S. a $150 million wire fraud. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) The U.S. government wants Paul Ubsdell to return to America to serve his 18-month prison sentence for conspiring to defraud Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. by seeking to place $150 million of worthless bonds for a line of credit with the investment bank....

