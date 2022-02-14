Cornerstone Gets $1.59B Buyout Bid By Minority Owner CD&R

By Charlie Innis (February 14, 2022, 2:33 PM EST) -- Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. said Monday it has received an offer worth roughly $1.59 billion from private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC to buy the rest of the building product manufacturer's shares and take it private. The North Carolina-based maker of metal roofing, windows and vinyl sliding materials said CD&R proposed to buy all the shares it doesn't already own for $24.65 per share. The private equity firm currently owns 49% of the company, according to the announcement. The offer price marks a nearly 34% premium to Cornerstone Building's $18.40 per share closing price on Friday. It also implies...

