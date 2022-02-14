Pfizer Hits Teva With Suit Over Arthritis Drug Patent

By Jasmin Jackson (February 14, 2022, 4:50 PM EST) -- Pfizer has sued Teva Pharmaceuticals in Delaware federal court for allegedly rushing to make a generic version of Pfizer's arthritis drug Xeljanz XR before a patent on the treatment expires. In a complaint filed Friday, Pfizer Inc. and four subsidiaries said it's too early for Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. to manufacture a generic version of Xeljanz XR, a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis and ulcerative colitis. According to Pfizer, Teva can't produce the generic until a patent on the drug's active ingredient, tofacitinib citrate, expires in March 2034. "Teva has committed a tortious act of patent infringement that has led...

