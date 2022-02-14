Fla. House OKs Lobbying Ban For Former Judges, Justices

By Madison Arnold (February 14, 2022, 1:54 PM EST) -- The Florida House of Representatives has passed a bill that would put in place a constitutional amendment banning former justices and judges from lobbying for six years after leaving their roles. The House voted 118-0 on Feb. 10 to pass PB PIE 22-02, a constitutional amendment implementation bill that bans lobbying by judges and justices, in accordance with an amendment approved by voters in 2018 by almost 79%. The next milestone for the bill will be to pass the Senate before the legislative session ends on March 11. The bill, also known as HB 7003, includes explanations on what is considered...

